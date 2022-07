Here's a startling statistic; 73 percent of musicians and artists struggle with mental health issues. After tragedy struck the local band "Spector 45," Anthony Delabano knew there was a need for real change. Foundation 45 was created to amplify the voices of the unheard and provide help to anyone suffering from mental health issues. In a new form of expansion, the organization launches a virtual support group for the LGBTQIA+ community.