New Year's traditional food

Food that brings good luck

To see more recipes visit TiffanyDerryConcepts.com.

Fried Cabbage

5 slices of bacon, small dice

1 cup Onion, small dice

3 cloves Garlic, minced

2 pounds Cabbage, sliced

1 tsp Red Chili Flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 capful of vinegar (apple cider or distilled vinegar)

Directions:

In a dutch pan or pot add bacon to medium-high pan-frying until crispy.

Add onion and cook for a few minutes until translucent.

Add garlic and fry for 2 minutes.

Add cabbage and stir might need to cook some in the pot and add the remainder if all does not fit together.

Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper to taste. Cover and cook for another 5-10 minutes. The cabbage should have a touch of crispness.

Finish off with vinegar and adjust the flavor to taste.

Southern Black-eyed Peas

Serves 8ppl

Ingredients

1 smoked Ham Hock or Turkey Wing

7 cups of water

1 pound black-eyed peas, dry

1 green bell pepper, small dice

5 slices bacon, small dice

1 yellow onion, small dice

3 ribs, celery, small dice

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 sprigs of oregano or ½ tsp. Oregano, dried

1 bay leaf

1 can diced tomato

Direction

Make sure to rinse black peas. Soak peas for 6 hours or overnight whichever is easiest.

In a large pot, combine ham hock or turkey, Water, bay leaf, and oregano. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover to cook until tender for about one hour.

Meanwhile, in a pan, cook bacon until crisp. Cook onion, celery, and garlic in bacon grease until slightly tender.

Add onion mixture, black-eyed peas, and green bell pepper, and tomato to the pot and simmer an additional 45-65 minutes or until black-eyed peas are tender skimming off any foam.

Remove meat and cut off any meat from the bone. Add meat back to the pot and adjust seasoning.