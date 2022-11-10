Navigating dating in the digital age

According to MyDatingAdvisor.com, Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the "most unfaithful cities in the U.S."... Although we can’t guarantee you won’t get cheated on, we can help you spot some red flags, which in result, can make your dating experiences just a little more enjoyable.
Eric Wooten, president of Altared Marriage gives us tips on how to navigate dating in the digital age.
For more information, go to AltaredMarriage.com or find his YouTube channel, “Relationshots.”