This segment is sponsored by Children’s Health.

It's national suicide prevention week, and if your child is having suicidal thoughts or behaviors, you need expert help and support – and you need it fast.

Children's health is one of the nation's leaders in teen suicide prevention. It has a nationally recognized intensive outpatient program called SPARC where teens live at home and attend school, while also getting several hours of weekly therapy.