Makin' bacon jam

Bacon Jam Recipe

3 pounds of bacon

3 large red onions

3 cups of pancake syrup

1 & 2/3 cup of dark brown sugar

1 & 1/2 cups of balsamic vinegar

1 cup of coffee

1/2 cup of bourbon

3 tablespoons of The Jelly Queens Coco Loco Mix

3 teaspoons of minced garlic

Step 1

Pre-Heat Oven to 350

Lay strips of bacon on broiling pan and roast for an hour or cook till is golden.

Peel paper skin off onions and place on separate cookie sheet and roast at the same time as the bacon.

for an hour to an hour and a half or till lightly charred.

Step 2

While bacon and onions roast in stainless steel pan all other ingredients and make your sauce.

Bring to a boil, turn down and allow to simmer.

Step 3

Remove bacon and onions from oven.

Allow bacon to cool so it can be crumbled and add to the sauce

Separate layers of onion and add to sauce.

Use emersion blender to blend till smooth.

Place in storage container and store in fridge.