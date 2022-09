Makeup artist and Susan Posnick cosmetics founder Susan Posnick joins Jane to show her some tricks to keep your makeup looking fresh and bright.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

As we age, makeup can make all the difference.

Makeup artist and Susan Posnick cosmetics founder Susan Posnick joins Jane to show her some tricks to keep your makeup looking fresh and bright.

For more information, go to SusanPosnick.com.