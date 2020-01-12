The best locations to find holiday gifts

Segment sponsored by L3 Media
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite gifts this holiday season!
Bed Bath & Beyond is helping customers enjoy the present with a robust product assortment of home décor, essentials, and giftable items.
Hot Tools Signature Series One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer and Hair Dryer giving you a long-lasting,salon-style blowout in half the time.
kate spade new york has all the gifts for the fashion lover on your list.
Head to Pinterest.com/FerreroUSA for holiday celebration ideas from your favorite brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, and Nutella.
Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.