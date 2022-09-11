Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” coming to Dallas & Fort Worth

Entertainment weekly has called it "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time,” while the New York times has labeled it "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was."
Lerner and Loewe's “My Fair Lady” -- directed by Bartlett Sher -- tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady."
"My Fair Lady" presented by Broadway Dallas shows at the music hall at fair park and runs now through November 13, you can purchase tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.
If you want to catch the show in Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall, it runs November 29 through December 4, tickets are available at BassHall.com.