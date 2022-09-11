Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” coming to Dallas & Fort Worth

Hannah sits down with Madeline Powell and Jonathan Grunert, both Texas natives, who play Eliza and Henry in the production that is on stage now right here in DFW.

Entertainment weekly has called it "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time,” while the New York times has labeled it "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was."

Lerner and Loewe's “My Fair Lady” -- directed by Bartlett Sher -- tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady."

"My Fair Lady" presented by Broadway Dallas shows at the music hall at fair park and runs now through November 13, you can purchase tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.