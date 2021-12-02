x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Good Morning Texas

Last-minute gifts for your Valentine

Last-minute gifts

This segment sponsored by: LS Media
Go to limorloves.com for more information.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her top picks for Valentine’s Day!

Baked by Melissa offers delicious bite-size Valentine’s Day cupcakes & gift boxes shipped nationwide! Send love anywhere in the country by visiting bakedbymelissa.com – reserve your arrival date now.

Get extra cheesy this Valentine’s Day with Whisps Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Cheesygram Pack, complete with 100 stickers and 10 pre-portioned packs to surprise friends and family with a treat that’s sure to make them melt.

Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco Rosé is the perfect wine pairing for romantic dinners, with family or friends, or for a little self-care!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.