This segment is sponsored by Kroger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!

John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save a little money.

The Kroger Starlight Parade runs every night at 7:15 pm.