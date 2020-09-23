How to make a pumpkin spice biscuit

The perfect fall recipes

Pumpkin Pie Spiced Biscuits Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

For Tops:

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon ancho chile powder, optional

4 tablespoons sparkling sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a bowl combine flour, pumpkin spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add cold butter pieces to flour. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut butter into flour mixture until it looks like coarse sand or crumbs. Place bowl in freezer or refrigerator to keep chilled.

Whisk together pumpkin and buttermilk in another bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture and stir until just moistened and large clumps form.

Place dough on a floured work surface and bring dough together with hands until loose flour is incorporated. Press dough to 1-inch thickness. Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut dough into biscuits. Rework the dough lightly to produce 8 biscuits.

Transfer biscuits on to a baking sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart.

Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice, ancho chile powder and sparkling sugar.

Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are puffed and browned, about 10-12 minutes.

Serve biscuits with honey butter.