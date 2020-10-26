How to make a healthy pumpkin spicy latte

The perfect fall drink recipe

Dairy-Free. Whipped Topping

Ingredients:

1 can Organic Coconut Milk (full fat)

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Maple Syrup

Directions:

Put the can of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge (do not shake it). Let it sit overnight

In a stand mixer, place the coconut cream in the mixing bowl. The cream will be the solid part of the can at the top. You can keep the water part (the coconut water) and use it for another recipe like a smoothie. Turn on the mixer to medium high and mix until peaks start to form.

Add in the vanilla and maple syrup and continue to mix for a couple of minutes. It will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Skinny Pumpkin Spicy Latte

Ingredients:

1 cup Organic Coffee

1/2 cup Pureed Pumpkin

2 tbsps Maple Syrup (or jalapeño simple syrup )

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

3/4 cup Organic Coconut Milk (from the can/full fat)

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

Directions:

Brew your coffee and set aside.

In a saucepan over medium heat, stir the pumpkin, maple syrup, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice until combined. Slowly whisk in coconut milk. Bring mixture to a low simmer, stirring occasionally, and remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract.

Transfer milk mixture to a blender and pulse several times until foamy and frothy. (You can also use a hand-held immersion blender instead.)

Add milk mixture to your hot coffee.

Top with a dollop of homemade coconut whipped cream (optional) and sprinkle with additional pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy!

Jalapeno Infused Healthy Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Coconut Sugar

1/2 cup Water

1 Jalapeno Pepper (sliced)

Directions:

Place the sugar and the water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Add in the jalapeño slices, give it a good stir and let it sit until it cools.