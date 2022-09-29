Hannah sits down with the stars of “Bros”

The film – written and starring Billy Eichner – is truly a first; A romantic comedy not just for the LGBTQIA+ community, but for everyone.

Rom coms – They're a Hollywood staple, a dime a dozen...Boy meets girl, girl falls for boy.

There's some inevitable conflict, but it's figured out – Usually with a mad dash to the airport where the boy professes his love in a dramatic fashion.

But even though this story has been told countless times, we’ve never really seen it with boy meets boy. Until now.

