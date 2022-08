This weekend is the first OK2BX fest, a family friendly event that celebrates uniqueness and individuality.

A few months ago, we told you it's OK to be extraordinary – That's the mantra for the group OK2BX.

The idea that all the little things a person does each day to promote inclusivity will make for one extraordinary life.

