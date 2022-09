The true-life tale takes us back to the time of the Vietnam war to explore politics, friendship, youth, conflict, and so much more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, and that just may be the case in director Peter Farrelly's new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," starring Zac Efron.

The true-life tale takes us back to the time of the Vietnam war to explore politics, friendship, youth, conflict, and so much more.

Hannah got to talk to Farrelly and Efron about the film and how to go after what you want in life.