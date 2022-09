This segment is sponsored by City of Grand Prairie.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

If you know Hannah, you know she loves food and is willing to travel for it...Turns out Grand Prairie is one heck of a foodie town.

Hannah visited two family-owned businesses that are bringing passion and delicious flavors to the area every single day.

For more information on Asia Times Square, go to AsiaTimesSquare.com.