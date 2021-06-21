Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Most 'technically advanced' exhibition starring Jurassic World dinosaurs roars into town
Connect the Dots: Rush hour changes post-pandemic
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Tracking our next cold front and chance of storms Monday afternoon and evening
A cold front with a chance of storms Today
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Conferences urge stopgap for NCAA on NIL until federal law
High court sides with former athletes in dispute with NCAA
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Most 'technically advanced' exhibition starring Jurassic World dinosaurs roars into town
Connect the Dots: Rush hour changes post-pandemic
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
87°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
AAPI Heritage Month
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine with Yo Ayudé
Yo Ayudé
yoayude.org
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow