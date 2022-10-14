Get Screened Now initiative - Preventative care during October

The Breast Cancer Awareness month "Let's Get Screened!" event will be held tomorrow from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dallas County Clubhouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

All month long we've been highlighting people and organizations that are fighting to increase breast cancer awareness and to improve access to life saving care.

This morning our coverage continues with the "Get Screened Now" initiative, which in part is focusing on women of color who are at a statistically higher risk of developing breast cancer during their lives.

Mirchelle Louis with the Cancer Support Community North Texas and Gail Winn and Mary Cary with "Pretty in Pink" chat with Hannah about this important work.

The Breast Cancer Awareness month "Let's Get Screened!" event will be held tomorrow from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dallas County Clubhouse and will include the ability to get your screening paperwork started, a date on the calendar for a screening, the chance to speak to a genetic counselor, and to enjoy yoga and pink cupcakes.