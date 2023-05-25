Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Concerts in the Gardens Preview

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Concerts in the Garden begins this weekend and runs May 26–June 11. With the earlier dates this year you can beat the heat and enjoy concerts under the stars at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Stars will not be the only thing in the sky with each concert ending with a drone show – you heard that right, Texas, a drone show to light up the night sky! Go to fwsymphony.org for more information.