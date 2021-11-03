Fish Friday tips and recipe

Central Market Crispy Baked Tacos
1.5 pounds Icelandic Cod, cut into 1-inch thick strips
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Ground pepper to taste
½ cup Panko breadcrumbs
½ cup finely crushed tortilla chips
½ smoked paprika or chile powder
2 eggs
8 tortillas (or bibb lettuce leaves)
- Heat oven to 425 degrees. Grease an oven-safe wire rack with oil and place it over a rimmed baking sheet.
- Season fish with salt and pepper.
- In a bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, crushed tortilla strips and chile pepper. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs.
- Dip a fish strip into the egg and then roll in chip and crumb mixture. Place onto the wire rack and repeat, until all the fish is breaded.
- Place fish in oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until the fish is done, and the exterior is crispy.
- Place in a warm tortilla top with the festive slaw and garnish avocado and chopped tomato.
1 avocado, sliced
1 tomato, chopped