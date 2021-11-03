x
Fish Friday tips and recipe

How to make crispy baked fish tacos for your family

Central Market Crispy Baked Tacos

1.5 pounds Icelandic Cod, cut into 1-inch thick strips

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Ground pepper to taste

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ cup finely crushed tortilla chips

½ smoked paprika or chile powder

2 eggs

8 tortillas (or bibb lettuce leaves) 

  1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Grease an oven-safe wire rack with oil and place it over a rimmed baking sheet.
  2. Season fish with salt and pepper.
  3. In a bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, crushed tortilla strips and chile pepper. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs.
  4. Dip a fish strip into the egg and then roll in chip and crumb mixture. Place onto the wire rack and repeat, until all the fish is breaded.
  5. Place fish in oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until the fish is done, and the exterior is crispy.
  6. Place in a warm tortilla top with the festive slaw and garnish avocado and chopped tomato.

1 avocado, sliced

1 tomato, chopped