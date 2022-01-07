x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Texas

Firework safety for the Fourth of July

You can’t celebrate the Fourth without fireworks!

More Videos

You can’t celebrate the Fourth without fireworks! We talk with the Addison Fire Chief about Fireworks Safety, plus learn about how you can see one of the biggest fireworks shows around for free.

For more information, visit AddisonKaboomTown.com.

Paid Advertisement