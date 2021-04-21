Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Greenville ISD issues apology letter after 'staged photo' of teacher's foot on Black student's neck surfaces online
COVID-19 variant related to UK variant discovered after Texas A&M student tests positive, researchers say
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Tracking freezing temps, frost and storms this week? What to know about the North Texas forecast
Cool Wednesday, t-storms return late week
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Tokyo Games delay decision on fans until month before
Stephen Jones hopes Dan Quinn knows how the sausage gets made for Cowboys
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
News 8 Midday
Democratic lawmakers push $25B to electrify school buses
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
53°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Financial tips for kiddos
Financial Literacy Month
camp.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow