Fight food waste with Do Good Chicken

Consider this a delicious way to help fight food waste and make a difference for our planet.
You can now find a new brand of chicken – Do Good Chicken – At select area Kroger and Super Target stores.
For more information, go to DoGoodChicken.com.
Consider this a delicious way to help fight food waste and make a difference for our planet.
You can now find a new brand of chicken – Do Good Chicken – At select area Kroger and Super Target stores.
For more information, go to DoGoodChicken.com.
Paid Advertisement