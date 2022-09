While summer isn't technically over yet, it's never too early to think about packing your bags and making the most of your vacation time next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Labor Day has come and gone, and football has kicked off – Both are signs that fall is approaching.

While summer isn't technically over yet, it's never too early to think about packing your bags and making the most of your vacation time next season.

Casey Carr with Sharon Carr travel shares an update on the travel world and the destinations to keep an eye on this season.