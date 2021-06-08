Essentials to kick-off the school year

This segment is sponsored by: Limor Media, INC.

Sponsored by Limor Media

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares A+ back-to-school essentials!

Get back-to-school ready with BIC gel pens and mechanical pencils that deliver on quality, value and fun.

From the #1 Pediatrician Recommended children’s chewable multivitamin brand, Flintstones SuperBeans offers a fun, tasty, bean-shaped multivitamin, that provides children with essential nutrients to support healthy growth, development, and immunity* and is free from yucky stuff!

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Frito-Lay Variety Packs Will Be Sending Girls to Space Camp Through New “Space For Her” Scholarship Fund.

Forager Project offers plant-based, organic and dairy-free products that taste amazing and are kind to the planet, including delicious probiotic drinkable yogurts perfect for kids as they head back to school this fall.