Epilepsy is the most common childhood brain disorder in the country mostly affecting children under 17 years old.

About 10% of children with epilepsy have seizures that can't be controlled by medicine and get worse over time.

If surgery is an option, it can be the best treatment for these children to stop their seizures or reduce them.

Children's Health is a national leader in state-of-the-art epilepsy surgeries that can put children on track toward a happier, healthier future.

Considering Epilepsy Awareness Month, Dr. Angela Price with Children's Health shares more on their recent advancements in treatments.