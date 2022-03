Harper's will now offer brunch every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. it will feature a variety of unique and diverse dishes like Japanese pancakes, lobster benedict, brioche French toast, steak & eggs or spreads like salmon and bagels and waffles. These pair perfectly with their hand-crafted specialty cocktails or the "Mimosa in Bed”: a personal mimosa bar including your choice of champagne.