Echosmith will be in Dallas this weekend with “The Hang Around” tour performing at Trees in Deep Ellum.

For more than 10 years, three siblings from Southern California have built an unbreakable bond with their audience by sharing true-to-life songs.

Go be one of the cool kids! Echosmith's “The Hang Around Tour” comes to Trees in Deep Ellum this Saturday night.