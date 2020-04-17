Easy Homemade Bread

INSTRUCTIONS: 1. In a large bowl, dissolve the sugar in warm water, and then stir in yeast. Allow to proof for about 5 minutes until mixture foamy. 2. Mix oil into the yeast mixture. Mix salt and flour (1 cup at a time) in with the wet ingredients. Stir until a soft dough forms. 3. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth (3-5 minutes) 4. Place in an oiled bowl. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise for 1 hour. 5. Punch dough down. Divide dough in half. 6. Shape into loaves, and place into two greased bread pans. You can either pat dough into a loaf shape. 7. Coat with egg wash or flour wash. 8. Allow to rise for 30-40 minutes. 9. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. 10. Cool 5 minutes and then remove bread from pans and cool on a rack. NOTES • Makes 2 loaves. • Shape in round or sandwich loaf • Can brush with butter after baking instead of egg or flour wash