x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Texas

East Dallas Cocktail Tour

East Dallas is home to the most vibrant cocktail scene and the East Dallas Cocktail Tour Passport kicks off this Thursday!

More Videos

DALLAS — Texas summers can be a scorcher – You may want to quench your thirst with a tasty adult beverage. East Dallas is home to the most vibrant cocktail scene and the East Dallas Cocktail Tour Passport kicks off this Thursday!
For more information, visit EastDallasChamber.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out