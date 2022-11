This segment is sponsored by Key Whitman Eye Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

According to the national diabetes statistics report, diabetes is the leading cause of new cases of blindness among adults, and 38 percent of the adult U.S. population has pre-diabetes.

November is diabetes-related eye disease awareness month and today Dr. Jeffrey Whitman of Key Whitman Eye Center joins us to shed light on how diabetes can affect your eyes, and more importantly, how it can be treated before it's too late.