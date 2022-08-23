Dogs Matter –Taking care of your best friend while you take care of you

A dog truly does become your best friend. For people who are suffering from addiction, sometimes their pup is the only thing giving them hope.

A dog truly does become your best friend. For people who are suffering from addiction and have hit rock bottom, sometimes their pup is the only living being giving them hope.

So much so they may refuse to go to rehab if they must leave their best friend behind. The founder of Dogs Matter wanted to bridge that gap and help those people in need.

They say, "we take care of your best friend while you take care of yourself" and to this day, they've kept that promise – Over 750 times to be exact.

To donate, go to NorthTexasGivingDay.org.