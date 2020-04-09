DIY Kentucky Derby party at home

COCKTAIL MEATBALLS IN BOURBON SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
- 32 oz bag frozen meatballs (I get them from Sam’s or Costco)
- 2 cups classic barbecue sauce
- 1 cup bourbon
- 1 cup mustard (yellow)
- 1 cup honey
- 1 tsp garlic powder (not garlic salt)
- 1 tsp dried onion flakes
- 3 tbs lemon juice
- ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add frozen meatballs to large crock pot. Combine all of sauce ingredients together in a bowl and then pour over meatballs.
- Add lid and cook on high for 2-3 hours. Turn to low or warm setting and serve.
HAM & SWEET POTATO BISCUITS
INGREDIENTS
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp cinnamon
2 medium sweet potatoes
½ cup sugar
½ tsp salt
¼ cup butter, softened to room temperature
Cooked ham
INSTRUCTIONS
- Clean the sweet potatoes and pierce them with a fork 3 times each. Place them directly on the middle oven rack with a sheet of aluminum foil place on the rack below it to catch any drippings.
- Turn oven on 375 degrees and begin cooking for 45 minutes. At the end of the 45 minutes, turn off the oven but DO NOT open the oven door. Let potatoes continue to sit inside for 15 minutes.
- Remove and let cool completely.
- Peel and mash potatoes. Measure 2 cups mashed potatoes into a mixing bowl; add sugar, softened butter, salt, and mix together. Set aside.
- Sift flour, baking powder, and cinnamon together. Add to potato mixture and knead into a dough. It will be wet and sticky but DO NOT OVER-HANDLED the dough.
- Cover dough with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Roll dough onto a lightly floured surface, about ½ inch thick. Using a 2 ½ inch biscuit cutter or rim of a glass, cut out rounds (dip the cutter in flour first so it doesn’t stick). DO NOT TWIST THE BISCUIT CUTTER when cutting through the dough.
- Place rounds onto baking sheet 2 inches apart and cook for 15 – 17 minutes.
- Cool slightly, cut open, and insert slices of cooked ham.
SWEET TEA MINT JULEPS
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 family-sized tea bags; I use Luzianne
- 3 cups water
- ¾ to 1 cup bourbon
- Crushed ice
- Lemon slices
- Mint sprigs
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring 2 cups water, sugar and mint leaves to a boil in a medium saucepan, stirring to dissolve sugar.
- Remove from heat and add tea bags. Steep for about 5 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and add 3 cups cold water.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Add bourbon to tea mixture. Fill glasses with crushed ice. Add tea mixture and garnish with lemon and mint. Squeeze lemon into drink, if desired.