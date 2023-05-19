x
Disney's Tarzan Swings into The Majestic Theatre This Weekend

It's a Disney classic that everyone knows and loves – Now you can catch Disney's Tarzan wild adventure live at the Majestic Theater all weekend long!

To purchase tickets, visit TicketsDFW.com.

