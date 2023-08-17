x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Texas

Disney’s “Frozen” at Bass Performance Hall

It may be scorching hot outside, but you can cool off inside bass hall in Fort Worth with the Tony-Nominated Best Musical Disney's "Frozen” this weekend.

More Videos

FORT WORTH, Texas — It may be scorching hot outside, but you can cool off inside bass hall in Fort Worth with the Tony-Nominated Best Musical Disney's "Frozen” this weekend.

To purchase tickets, visit BassHall.com/Frozen.

Before You Leave, Check This Out