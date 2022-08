This segment is sponsored by Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse is where traditional taste & modern ambiance blend to deliver the true flavors of brazil. But no need to travel across the country for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Paige had the tough assignment of getting a taste of what they're all about – let’s just say her experience was out of this world.