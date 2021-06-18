Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Man faces manslaughter charge after fatally shooting neighbor in head through apartment wall, officials say
1 dead after apparent road rage shooting in Dallas, sources say
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Morning Weather Forecast 6-18-2021
Monitoring the tropics: Claudette may form this week and affect parts of the Gulf Coast
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Top medical adviser says 'no fans' safest for Tokyo Olympics
History-making American swimmer won't get to defend her title at Tokyo Olympics
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21
'Woke up sweating': Some Texans shocked to find their smart thermostats were raised remotely
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
86°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
AAPI Heritage Month
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Daniel Mofor of Don Morphy shares his story
Don Morphy
donmorphy.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow