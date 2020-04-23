Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
North Richland Hills to make budget cuts due to COVID-19 crisis
Dallas Love Field hangs bronze marker, moves toward completion of JFK and LBJ exhibit
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Hurricane Center
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Tornado kills at least 3, injures 30 northeast of Houston; dozens of homes destroyed
Dry, Warm Thursday
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Dallas Cowboys preparing for virtual NFL Draft
Dale Hansen sits down with Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
News 8 Midday
North Richland Hills to make budget cuts due to COVID-19 crisis
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
72°
Dallas, TX »
Vote Now
Radar
Coronavirus
Crime
Wednesday's Child
Verify
Inside Texas Politics
Right on the Money
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
good-morning-texas
COVID-19 social media tips
Social media tips
COVID-19 social media tips
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow