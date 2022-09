Two best friends came together to create an empowering handbook with 20 common and uncomfortable but critical questions.

Conversations about race can be challenging, but it's so important to learn to move forward.

So, two best friends came together to create an empowering handbook with 20 common and uncomfortable but critical questions.

Dallas native Shanterra Mcbride and her friend Rosalind Wiseman dive into the pages of their new book "Courageous Discomfort."