“Cora and the Brilliant Purple Butterfly” – An interactive journey and diary of healing

You can order the book on Amazon, or you can buy it in person at the "All Hallow's Fundraiser" event benefiting Heavenly Mimi next week.

Facing a serious illness or a cancer diagnosis at a young age can be scary both for the patient and their families.

Allison Byrd-Haley knows that feeling all too well. She took her experience and created a nonprofit and now she's written a book.

She shares why she wrote it and how you can help support her nonprofit Heavenly Mimi this month.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.