Good Morning Texas

New Year's Eve cocktails

Drinks to take you into 2021

Fun and easy drinks you can make for New Year's Eve.  

Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice

1.5 oz uno por favor blanco

.5 oz aperol

1 oz apple cinnamon syrup

.5 oz lime juice

Shaken, over ice in rocks glass with lime garnish 

Holiday Sangria Mocktail makes 2

1 orange sliced

1/2 grapefruit sliced

Squeeze other half into mixture

8 oz pomegranate juice

6 oz cup orange juice

1 chai tea bag

Topped with Fever tree sparkling water

garnish: anise stars, cinnamon sticks

Cocktail version

Holiday Sangria makes 2

1 orange sliced

1/2 grapefruit sliced

Squeeze other half into mixture

4 oz pomegranate juice

3 oz cup orange juice

6 oz Apothic red blend

2 oz E&J brandy

1 chai tea bag

Topped with Fever tree sparkling water

garnish: anise stars, cinnamon sticks 