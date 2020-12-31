New Year's Eve cocktails

Fun and easy drinks you can make for New Year's Eve.
Cinnamon Spice & Everything Nice
1.5 oz uno por favor blanco
.5 oz aperol
1 oz apple cinnamon syrup
.5 oz lime juice
Shaken, over ice in rocks glass with lime garnish
Holiday Sangria Mocktail makes 2
1 orange sliced
1/2 grapefruit sliced
Squeeze other half into mixture
8 oz pomegranate juice
6 oz cup orange juice
1 chai tea bag
Topped with Fever tree sparkling water
garnish: anise stars, cinnamon sticks
Cocktail version
Holiday Sangria makes 2
1 orange sliced
1/2 grapefruit sliced
Squeeze other half into mixture
4 oz pomegranate juice
3 oz cup orange juice
6 oz Apothic red blend
2 oz E&J brandy
1 chai tea bag
Topped with Fever tree sparkling water
garnish: anise stars, cinnamon sticks