Nearly 200 first responders, two stairwells and 110 stories –City Center’s first 9-11 memorial tower climb first in Fort Worth is coming up.
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3-thousand people and forever changed our world.
City Center Management president and CEO Johnny Campbell and Fort Worth firefighter Craig Trojacek preview Sunday’s city center memorial tower climb.
The 9-11 City Center Memorial Tower Climb at the Bank of America tower in Fort Worth is Sunday.
Go to CityCenterFW.com/Memorial-Tower-Climb for more information.