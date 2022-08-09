Nearly 200 first responders, two stairwells and 110 stories –City Center’s first 9-11 memorial tower climb in Fort Worth is coming up.

Nearly 200 first responders, two stairwells and 110 stories –City Center’s first 9-11 memorial tower climb first in Fort Worth is coming up.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3-thousand people and forever changed our world.

City Center Management president and CEO Johnny Campbell and Fort Worth firefighter Craig Trojacek preview Sunday’s city center memorial tower climb.

The 9-11 City Center Memorial Tower Climb at the Bank of America tower in Fort Worth is Sunday.