Changing the foundation game with Culler Beauty

Imagine how much easier it would it be if you had one foundation for all your shades.
No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color each time.
Call today to take advantage of that Thanksgiving Special!
The Culler Beauty Kit will include the self-adjusting foundation, primer, and eye lash enhancer.
That's 40% off your order today, you will also receive free shipping for the Culler Beauty Ultimate Beauty Foundation kit.
For more information, call 1.800.270.8863 or visit Culler40.com.