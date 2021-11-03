Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Man accused in 2013 killing of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee arrested after fleeing to Mexico
Here's how to register for a vaccine mega site in North Texas
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Cloudy, windy, and muggy weather continues
Some showers and wind to end the workweek, thunderstorms likely this weekend
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
'Pressure is privilege' for Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott with $160 million contract
Mississippi governor signs bill limiting transgender athletes
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Live: Jury selection in Chauvin trial continues with 6 people seated so far
Man accused in 2013 killing of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee arrested after fleeing to Mexico
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
79°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Celebrity artist gives back
Donald Robertson
donalddrawbertson.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow