DFW's very own Bruce Wood Dance gave us a sneak peak of “Lovett!” -- the bright and cheery finale routine of their upcoming show "Homecoming."

Artistic director Joy Bollinger chats with Hannah about their upcoming season.

You can see their upcoming performance this Saturday, September 17th at 8pm at the W.E. Scott Theater in Fort Worth.

You can support their ongoing programs and community education and outreach by donating this upcoming north Texas giving day.