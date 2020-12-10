Get Artisanal Bread Delivered to Your Door

Weekly loaves from BreadEx

Focaccia Recipe

Ingredients:

1. Bread flour: 500 g

2. Water: 400 g

3. Dry Yeast: 3 g

4. Kosher salt: 10 g

5. Olive oil : 50 g

Toppings of your choice: We are using black garlic, rosemary and sea salt

Method:

1. Mix water and yeast in a bowl

2. In a separate bowl, add salt to the flour

3. Mix the water to the dry ingredients and make a dough. The dough will look like a shaggy mess at this point. Worry not.

4. Now we are going to develop the gluten in the dough

5. Put olive oil to the dough and let it seep to the sides of the dough- such that dough is swimming in a pool of olive oil.

6. We will give our first fold now. Lift the dough and fold over itself on all the 4 sides and then flip it upside down. Let it rest for 30-45 mins.

7. Give it a second fold after rest. Let it rest for another 30-45 mins.

8. Give the dough it’s final fold

9. Grease a baking pan with parchment paper and sprinkle some polenta on top.

10. Turn the dough onto the baking pan

11. Poke holes into the dough with your fingers.

12. Add the toppings - black garlic, rosemary, sea salt and some more olive oil