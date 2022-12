This segment is sponsored by Mint Dentistry.

Example video title will go here for this video

The end of the year is almost here and if there's one thing you should take advantage of before ringing in 2023 are your benefits!

Lady Jade, the newest ambassador with mint dentistry, is here to tell you how you can brighten up your holidays, *and teeth* before 2022 comes to an end – All without breaking the bank.