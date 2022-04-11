Black Friday tech steals of the season at NFM

This segment is sponsored by NFM.

Example video title will go here for this video

Those of you who haven't had the opportunity to check out this amazing location in person, might not know what all they have to offer.

It's not just furniture, but also appliances, flooring, kitchen, and bath design, plus so much more.

With Black Friday, or Green Friday as it's known around these parts, right around the corner, we'd love to dig a little deeper into the latest and greatest new tech items.



Nora Gomez, Chief Merchandising Officer at NFM, shares more.

If you’re ready to shop the best deals of the season, NFM is your one stop shop. Black Friday doorbuster deals will be available on Wednesday and Friday of thanksgiving week.