Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

We continue to celebrate black business month by highlighting entrepreneurs here in DFW building the lives and careers of their dreams.

Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton.