Hannah and Paige chat with two finalists, Gracie and Jaedyn Whitley, a mother-daughter duo, who shared what they're stirring up for the competition.

The best time of year for fair food is just around the corner with the Texas State Fair around the corner.

So, you know what that means…the annual Big Tex Choice Awards finalists were announced, and the competition is hot!

